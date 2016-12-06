Christmas steam train on track to visit Eastbourne

A Christmas steam train will be chugging its way into Eastbourne this afternoon (Tuesday).

The Christmas Sussex Belle is set to arrive at Eastbourne Railway Station at 1.01pm, before departing for Hastings at 2.26pm.

Organised by the Railway Touring Company, the train will be hauled by two Black 5 steam locomotives.

It starts its journey at London Victoria (around 10.43am) and will be travelling along the Sussex coast crossing the North and South Downs and passing through the beautiful countryside of the Weald.

At Hastings it will reverse and return to London via Tunbridge Wells.