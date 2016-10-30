Christmas lunch for lonely

The Rotary Club of Eastbourne is again reaching out to those who may be alone this Christmas.

For many years, the club has opened the doors of the church hall at Our Lady of Ransom Church on Christmas Day to provide lunch for up to 100 people who would otherwise spend the day alone.

The event runs from 1pm until 4pm and provides an opportunity for people to enjoy a Christmas party with the company of others.

There is no charge and free transport can be laid on for those needing it, although there are no wheelchair facilities so guests must be sufficiently mobile to get into a car or minibus.

The Rotary Club of Eastbourne, which does charity work throughout the year, is asking for members of the community to think about their neighbours and other people they may know that may be alone this Christmas.

“No one should be alone on Christmas Day,” said Rotary Club president Paul Honney.

“If we can possibly prevent that, then we want to.

“So please do tell us if you know of an elderly neighbour who is likely to be alone this Christmas. We will make contact with them and do all we can to help.

“Our party is a fun event which brings people together at a time of year when - more than ever - they need to know that someone cares about them.”

If you know of someone who will be alone, please contact Rotarian Dennis Thompson on either 01323 749329 or 07808 731166, or email dennisthompson618@gmail.com.