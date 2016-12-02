Christmas event in Kingsmere

There will be a winter wonderland event in aid of the Children with Cancer Fund on the Kingsmere Estate tomorrow (December 3).

The event will take place outside 6 Horsa Close on the Kingsmere Estate. The house itself will be lit up with thousands of festive decorations from 3.30pm onwards.

There will be a range of attractions including a winter wonderland walkthrough, children’s village, raffles, refreshments, craft stalls, tombola, Christmas light switch on at 6pm, carol singing and a visit from Santa in his sleigh.