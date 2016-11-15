Christmas event back in Hailsham town centre

Planning for Hailsham’s Christmas Extravaganza is in full swing.

The event takes place in the town centre on December 3 from 9am to 4pm.

Vicarage Field and the High Street will be home to a number of stalls selling fine food, Christmas gifts, decorations, cards, cakes, jewellery and many other items.

Various festive refreshments will be on sale including a mouth-watering hog roast to tempt visitors. There will be festive entertainment throughout the day for all the family to enjoy, including carol singing.

This year organisers are delighted to announce there will be a giant snow globe for families to have their photos taken in, and it is expected that this will be a major attraction for children and families on the day. If that was not enough, there will also be balloon modelling, face painting and gingerbread decorating. Santa, organised by Hailsham Rotary Club, will be attending the event to hand out free presents to children, supplied by the Town Council with a donation from Tesco.