Christmas coins raise thousands

Spare coins thrown into the Eastbourne Arndale Centre’s wishing well over Christmas have raised £2,500 for the Children with Cancer Fund.

The wishing well was part of the winter wonderland display in the centre for the festive season and every year a different charity is chosen to benefit from the generosity of shoppers.

Children with Cancer Fund, based in Polegate, was formed in 1998 and is run by a small group of friendly staff and volunteers. The aim of the charity is to grant wishes to children up to the age of 18, and their families, who have, or have had, cancer.

Wishes can be practical, medical or fun and made to individual families as well as supporting a group together by giving them quality family times.

Chris and Ursula Downton, founders of the charity pictured with Arndale manager Bill Plumridge, said, “Every penny raised will be spent on helping families so we are very grateful to everyone who donated at Christmas.”