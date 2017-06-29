Chocolate shop closes in centre of Eastbourne

The Thorntons store in Eastbourne town centre closed down last week.

The chocolate shop on Terminus Road stopped trading on Saturday June 24.

Thorntons put up a sign promoting their nearby branches

A spokesperson for the chocolatier said, “Thorntons has been delighted to serve our many local customers over the years.

“Like any retailer, we are continuously reviewing to ensure we are in locations that meet our customers’ needs.

“As a result the decision was taken to close our store in Eastbourne.”

Christina Ewbank from Eastbourne’s Chamber of Commerce said, “It’s a great shame, but Thorntons have been under pressure from other retailers.”

Eastbourne shop vacancies are currently at 6.8% which is almost half the national average of 12.3% according to Chamber of Commerce research.

Ms Ewbank said, “Thorntons faces competition from brands like Hotel Chocolat which has incredibly good quality and fashionable offerings along with strategically placed stores.

“In time we hope a branch could open in Eastbourne.”

A sign posted in the shop window read: “We’re sorry this store is closing. You’ll find all your favourites in our Brighton, Crawley and Horsham stores.”