Children’s tree stolen from Eastbourne youth club

A palm tree planted by children at an Eastbourne youth club was dug up and stolen on Monday (October 18).

Volunteers at Shinewater Hub helped the children plant the tree in the club’s community garden around five months ago.

But they arrived on Monday morning to discover the plant had been dug up and removed by someone.

“I didn’t think people would stoop that low to steal from kids,” said volunteer Paul Gosling.

“It only cost £5, but the beautiful palm tree was planted by the children and owned by them, and now someone has taken it from them.”

The Shinewater Hub reaches out to 130 children across the area.

Its community garden, planted recently, is managed by hub volunteers and charities Families for Autism and Action Now.

