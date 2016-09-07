Children involved in A27 crash

A 12-year-old girl was seriously injured in a collision that closed the A27 at Selmeston for more than six hours last night (Tuesday).

Emergency services, including an air ambulance, were called to the scene between Lewes and Polegate at 9.21pm.

The girl was one of five people, including two other children, in a blue Toyota Auris that was in collision with a red Renault Megane Scenic, which left the road and caught fire.

Two people were pulled to safety from the Renault by other road users. A silver Vauxhall Astra was also involved in the collision.

Three people in the Toyota, all from Southall, were seriously injured.

The 12-year-old girl was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton with a broken leg and fractured pelvis and a 10-year-old girl suffered a broken thumb.

A 32-year-old woman with abdominal and leg injuries was trapped in the vehicle for 90 minutes before being released by firefighters.

Police investigating the incident want to speak to the driver or occupants of a light-coloured hatchback that may have been involved in a collision with the Renault at the nearby Common Lane crossroads just before, but did not stop.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting Operation Stormfly. hjl

Photos by Eddie Mitchell and Dan Jessup.

