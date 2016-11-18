Children in Need today

Children in Need takes place today (November 18).

Cake sales, fancy dress, mufti days, tombolas and other fun-filed activities will take place up and down the country to raise money for the cause.

In Eastbourne there will be an event on Bankers’ Corner on Saturday (November 19) between 9am and 5pm.

The event is being held by students at the university.

The team of three have organised a luxury tombola, kids lucky dip and game. Look out for a Children in Need spiral arch in the town centre.

