Children find out more about the role of the mayor

Children from year three at Bede’s Prep had the opportunity to visit the Town Hall and find out about the role of the Mayor of Eastbourne, Councillor Pat Hearn.

The children started their guided tour on the lower corridors and were able to see a magnificent tapestry with many scenes from Eastbourne depicted.

After a visit to the Council Chamber with its beautiful oak panelled walls and furniture, the children learnt about how council meetings run, and the differences between meetings now and in the past. They also visited the Mayor’s Parlour.