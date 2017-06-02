Children attack birds in Eastbourne park, charity says

Wildlife workers are asking for help after reports of children throwing stones at goslings in Shinewater Park.

East Sussex Wildlife Rescue and Ambulance Service (WRAS) say young people have been seen throwing stones and clods of earth at the baby birds, with the charity called out at least six times in the last few weeks.

The charity says it has dealt with a high number of other animal cruelty incidents in recent weeks, including an injured sea gull which was dumped in a waste bin.

Trevor Weeks, operations director for WRAS said, “We have had a horrendous number of incidents of cruelty reported recently but are rushed off our feet.

“What would be helpful is if the public could be our eyes and ears.”

To contact the WRAS and report an incident, call 07815 078234. You can also visit the charity’s website: http://wildlifeambulance.org

