Cheers! Eastbourne’s ale festival goes down a treat

Beer and Cider by the Sea saw another successful Bank Holiday weekend of real ale, cider and sunshine in Eastbourne.

With scorching weather, more Sussex brewed beer on offer than ever before and incredible entertainment from The Tar Babies and Hot Detroit, this year’s event on the Western Lawns was a soaring success with tickets for Saturday evening selling out in advance.

Festival fun ... happy faces in the sunshine. Photograph by Jon Rigby

Beer enthusiasts can relive the weekend’s festivities all over again and sample even more incredible brews as Eastbourne Beer Festival returns to the Winter Garden on October 5-7.

For more information please visit www.EastbourneBeerFestival.co.uk

Pictures by Jon Rigby and Graham Huntley.