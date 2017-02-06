Cheers! Eastbourne beer festival tickets up for grabs

Eastbourne Beer Festival will be returning this autumn for another year of top tipple – alongside the May Bank Holiday weekend event, Beer and Cider by the Sea.

Tickets for both sought-after events will be on sale from today (Monday, February 6), giving punters plenty of time to train their tastebuds.

The selection of real ales have been carefully hand-picked by local CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) members, who will be in attendance with pint-pulling volunteers to offer their expert opinions.

Eastbourne Beer Festival will return to its traditional venue at the Winter Garden this October for its 15th annual year from October 5-7.

Meanwhile, the spring favourite, Beer and Cider by the Sea, will be making an appearance on the Western Lawns which overlooks Eastbourne’s seafront on the Bank Holiday weekend of May 26-28.

Ticket prices start as low as £7, with discounts for CAMRA members.

Eastbourne Borough Council Lead Cabinet Member for Tourism and Enterprise, Cllr Margaret Bannister, said, “Eastbourne’s location in the heart of Sussex means that wonderful local produce is available right on our doorstep.

“The Beer Festivals are a great way of getting everybody together while appreciating produce far and wide, with beer brewed everywhere from Beachy Head to Belgium.

“The Spring and Autumn Beer Festivals have been fantastic for the town and continue to grow in success. Beer and Cider by the Sea is one of the highlights of Eastbourne’s events line-up as crowds gather on the Western Lawns to sample award-winning beer under the sun.

“This year also marks the 15th year of the Autumn Beer Festival so it is sure to be the best one yet!”

With plenty of picnic spots on the Western Lawns and entry for children on selected dates, Beer and Cider by the Sea offers family-friendly fun in the sunshine while the autumn Beer Festival is for adults only and offers pub games, live bands and acoustic sessions.

Beer and Cider by the Sea prices start at £7 (£6 for CAMRA members, £2 for children, and under-fives go free).

The Eastbourne Beer Festival ticket prices start at £7 (or £5 for CAMRA members).

Tickets can be purchased online at www.EastbourneBeerFestival.co.uk or by calling 01323 410611 or from Eastbourne Tourist Information Centre, Seaford Tourist Information Centre and Eastbourne’s Seafront Office.

For more information on both festivals, please visit www.EastbourneBeerFestival.co.uk or contact the Tourist Information Centre on 01323 415415.