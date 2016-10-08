Charity needs children’s shoes

Toddlers from a football and rugby club have been donating the shoes they have outgrown to a charity which provides footwear to children across the world.

Little Kickers and Little Rugby Eastbourne are collecting childrens shoes for the charity Sal’s Shoes during the month of October.

Sal’s Shoes was set up to help the 300 million children in the world for whom walking with shoes is a rarity.

This makes them extremely vulnerable to infection by parasites, such as hookworm; while injuries to the feet and ankles can lead to ulcers and other conditions which are almost always left untreated.

Without shoes, many children are not permitted to attend school.

Little Kickers has arranged local drop off points at You Raise me up Coffee Shop in Polegate, Morrisons in Eastbourne and Seaford and Monkey Bizness in Lewes.

Children attending any of the football classes can bring them to their session.

Bev Levett from Little Kickers and Little Rugby, said, “We would love it if the people of Eastbourne and surrounding areas could help this great charity.

“If any businesses would like to have their own collections that would be wonderful and we will see they are delivered to Sal’s Shoes.”

Sal’s Shoes was set up by the mother of young Sal, who thought there should be a better home for all of her son’s outgrown shoes.

She became inundated with pairs of barely worn shoes from friends and family and Sal’s Shoes was born.

In its first year, Sal’s Shoes collected 4,805 pairs and distributed them in eight countries, including the UK.

Little Kickers Eastbourne can be contacted on 01323 749640 or email blevett@littlekickers.co.uk. More information about Sal’s Shoes can be found on www.salsshoes.com.

