Charity barbecue for Sheikh’s birthday

The owner of Eastbourne Pier Sheikh Abid Gulzar will celebrate his 72nd birthday this weekend with a charity barbecue.

On Sunday September 24 the business man will be hosting the event at the Boship Lions Barn Hotel at Hailsham to raise money for East Sussex charities

Sheikh Gulzar said, “It’s always a great afternoon and I want to make people smile. I cover the costs so we can donate all money to these wonderful charities.”

The all-you-can-eat barbecue with entertainment and children’s activities will run from 12pm to 5pm.

To book email petelindsey30@hotmail.com or call 07710 934 574.