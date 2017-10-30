Charina is through to UK pageant final

Eastbourne woman Charina Attwood has won a place in the prestigious final of Ms Galaxy UK 2018.

Charina recently won the title of Ms Eastbourne Galaxy 2017/18.

This means she will be competing in the grand final in March with girls from across the country.

Charina said, “I am super excited to have made it to the final.

“It is a great achievement, and I cannot wait to meet all the other girls and wear my beautiful sparkly outfits.”

The winner of Ms Galaxy UK will travel to the USA with contestants from all over the world to compete in the Ms Galaxy International, final which is being held in the summer of 2018.

The international final is a once in a lifetime opportunity and promises to be a truly amazing experience.

The UK has enjoyed some great successes at the Galaxy International Pageant in the past, with contestants taking home an international crown eight times and achieving placements in every division for the past four years.

The UK final is being held in March 2018 at Park Hall Hotel, Lancashire and is set to be an exciting and glamourous event!

Charina says she is keen to attend local events over the coming months as Ms Eastbourne Galaxy - email curvequeenreen@gmail.com for bookings and more information.