Chance to see Supermoon in Sussex skies tonight (fingers crossed!)

Sky gazers in Sussex will be hoping for a break in the cloud tonight (Monday November 14) to catch a glimpse of the so-called Supermoon.

The Moon will be closer to Earth than it has been since 1948.

The full moon will appear around 15 per cent larger and 30 per cent brighter than normal.

Supermoons are just new or full moons that happen when the orbit of the moon brings it particularly close to Earth.

For this reason, it appears to be bigger than normal - by about 10 per cent.

There are normally around four to six supermoons a year.

However, tonight’s is different as the moon will be closer to Earth than at any time this century, and this won’t happen again until 2034.

The weather forecast, though, is not promising for Sussex with a fair amount of cloud cover that could hide the spectacle.