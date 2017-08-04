Chance to help Polegate woman with rare disease win a bathroom makeover

A woman from Polegate who suffers from a rare syndrome is in the running to win a bathroom transformation that could help make her bathroom safe to use.

MyBuilder.com, an online marketplace for homeowners to find quality tradesmen, has teamed up with online bathroom retailer VictoriaPlum.com to find ‘Britain’s Worst Bathroom’ and give it a makeover.

The prize is a bathroom transformation with a value of up to £2,000 - including VictoriaPlum.com products and a MyBuilder tradesperson to complete the work.

More than 400 homeowners from all over the UK have already entered, telling MyBuilder what winning the prize would mean to them.

Members of the public have already cast over 15,000 votes - and one story that stands out comes from Polegate resident Sabira Xusni.

Sabira explains: “I’ve just been diagnosed with a rare disease called hypermobility syndrome. It means my joints get dislocated and painful all the time. It’s going to take a long time for the council to help as there is a long waiting list. So, if I will win this competition, it will help me to have a shower as at the moment I’m struggling to get in and out of the bath tub. It will also help my daughter because she is the one who is looking after me.”

You can read Sabira’s story, and vote for her to win the bathroom makeover prize, here: https://www.mybuilder.com/competitions/britains-worst-bathroom-2017/entries/5883

Voting closes at midnight on Monday August 7.

According to a survey recently conducted by MyBuilder.com, the vast majority of people dislike their own bathrooms, with more than two-thirds of people (67%) saying they were unhappy with it.

Nearly half of all people surveyed (45%) said it was the room in their home they most wanted to renovate, while 41% admitted to being embarrassed by their bathroom when friends came to visit.