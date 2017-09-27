Chance to have your say on plans to close East Sussex libraries

Members of the public are being encouraged to take part in a consultation on proposals to close a number of libraries in the area.

The 12-week consultation on a strategy which, the county council says, ‘focuses limited resources where they can have the greatest impact on residents’ lives’, was agreed by East Sussex County Council’s (ESCC) cabinet and began on Thursday, September 21.

The libraries earmarked for closure under the proposals are Langney, Mayfield, Ore, Pevensey Bay, Polegate, Ringmer and Willingdon.

Councillor Bill Bentley, lead member for communities, said, “The strategy represents a pivotal moment for the service, setting out our approach to provide a modern, sustainable library service for the future.

“These proposals represent a change in the way we invest in and deliver the service, focussing more acutely on need than before, but ensuring that the service remains highly accessible across East Sussex.

“It is important to stress that no decisions have been made, and I would encourage as many people as possible – whether they are library members or not – to tell us what they think during the consultation period.”

The proposals, which would save the authority £653,000, include closer working with other council departments to provide additional support through outreach work in those areas of the county where there is the greatest need.

A shift towards greater use of the online service and a 40 per cent fall in people using library buildings over the past decade have also prompted plans for greater investment in the county’s eLibrary.

To achieve this, the proposals include closing seven of the current 24 library buildings and no longer providing a mobile library service.

The county council said it is keen to explore whether there is interest in the proposed libraries staying open if they can be wholly operated or funded by the community.

If approved, ESCC says the changes would leave 92 per cent of current library members of the current 24 libraries unaffected.

As part of the plans, the county council would create a community library card to allow a member of a community to borrow a large number of books which could be made available in venues such as village halls or community centres.

Those unable to travel to a library due to ill-health, disability or because they are a carer would be able to continue to use the Home Library Service, which would be promoted more widely.

Councillor Bentley said, “We want to hear from the public. Closing library buildings is not a decision we would take lightly so we will thoroughly consider any alternative, realistic and cost-effective proposals put forward during the consultation process.

“The proposals have been drawn up following extensive research on how libraries are used and ensure that we can continue to deliver a comprehensive, accessible library service while focusing on areas of higher need.”

The consultation will run until Thursday, December 14. For more information on the proposals and to comment, visit www.consultation.eastsussex.gov.uk/economy-transport-environment/draft-strategy/