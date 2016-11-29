Celebrity David Walliams to visit Eastbourne

Comedian and successful children’s author David Walliams is visiting Eastbourne for a book signing.

The number one bestselling writer will be signing copies of his new book The Midnight Gang at WH Smith in Terminus Road on Friday, December 16.

Mr Walliams has written eight bestselling novels that have been translated into more than 40 languages and sold more than 12 million copies worldwide.

Perhaps best known for his partnership with Matt Lucas on the popular sketch show Little Britain, Mr Walliams’ books have achieved critical acclaim and reviewers have compared him to his hero, Roald Dahl.

He will be at the store from 5pm, and tickets are available online at www.blog.whsmith.co.uk/events/david-walliams-signing-the-midnight-gang-eastbourne

