Celebrity campaigner to open Eastbourne Pride festival

Celebrity gay rights activist Peter Tatchell will open the first ever Eastbourne Pride next month.

Organisers have confirmed he will be leading the parade which starts at 12.30pm at Langney Point on Saturday July 22.

He will be joined by Len McClusky from the Unite union and Lord Collins of Highbury.

Organiser Betty Gallacher from Bourne Out said everything is now coming together very well in terms of the organisation.

She said, “Peter Tatchell was absolutely delighted when we invited him to kick it all off.

“He is a top public lgbt figure and his attendance sends out a very positive message about the event.”

The route has now been changed after discussion with police and the borough council.

It had been due to start from the Treasure Island car park but now it will start from Langney Point and the parade will march down to Princes Park.

The main attractions will be in the park from 2pm until 9pm.

There will then be a party on Eastbourne pier in Atlantis nightclub.

Betty said the interest in the event has been very big.

“It is going to be a day to remember and it’s a very important event for the town,” said Betty.

“I am confident it will be a big success and we hope to attract families as well as the LGBT community.”

The event has received funding from the Natonal Lottery.

If you want to be involved email mandysmith007@aol.com