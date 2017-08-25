Celebration of Land and Sea marks Sovereign Harbour’s 20th birthday this weekend

Join the residents of Sovereign Harbour over the Bank Holiday weekend for a Celebration of Land and Sea to mark the marina’s 20th anniversary.

Organised by the Sovereign Harbour Yacht Club alongside traders and local organisations, the annual event boasts a car show, boat show, regatta and plenty of fun for all the family.

The celebration takes place over all three days of the Bank Holiday – August 26, 27 and 28 – from 10am until 5pm at the Harbour Quay, Waterfront.

Admission is free and there is free parking available.

A spokesperson said, “On the water, the RNLI lifeboat will be on display for people to explore. We have the coastguards who will be demonstrating sea rescues, and the sea cadets who will be taking visitors around the Harbour in a number of different small boats.

“There will be jet skis and Bates Wharf will be inviting visitors on board their exhibition of new and pre-owned power boats, motor cruisers and yachts.

“On land there will be more than a dozen motor car, motor bike and motor home dealers displaying the very latest in vehicles.

“There will also be exhibits of classic cars, Harley Davidson motorcycles and Stagecoach buses.

“Harvey’s Brewery will display their classic dray vehicles, together with the beautiful shire horses and, of course, there will be the chance to sample the famous brewery beer, which will be available from the beer tent. There will also be a Pimms Bar.

“In addition we have East Sussex Fire and Rescue vehicles and model powerboats. There will be live music and entertainment.”

As part of the fun, the Yacht Club Open Weekend will have yacht racing, dinghy sailing with sea cadets, live bands, bars and barbecues and Bates Wharf Boat Show.

The vehicles on display will range from BMW, Honda, Jaguar, Land Rover, and Mazda, to classic cars, motor homes and caravans and even Harley Davidson motorcycles. There will also be an art show, cheer leaders, flash mob and dance schools taking part in the extravaganza.

The yacht club will welcome new members who wish to sign up over the weekend.