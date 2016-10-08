Celebration event for town’s older people

Twenty older people worthy of special recognition have been honoured for the sterling work they have done.

Saturday October 1 was officially Older People’s Day 2016 – an international day created to recognise and celebrate the achievements and contributions that older people make to our society.

Sheikh Abid Gulzar hosted a celebration afternoon tea on Friday at the Lions Boship Farm Hotel - on the A22 at Hailsham - which he owns.

Guests were treated to free tea, sandwiches and cake, and each was given a gold-framed certificate of appreciation and a gold tin of biscuits.

Mr Gulzar said, “I am a firm supporter of older people and always have been. I am 71 and I admire so many people who are now in their late 60s, 70s, 80s or even older.

“I think the idea of Older People’s Day is a great one, so I wanted to play my very small part in celebrating what us oldens do.

“It was a great afternoon and we heard so many amazing stories. It really made me feel very humble and realise just how many wonderful people we have in East Sussex.”

Each winner was given the opportunity to tell their own personal story, or a family member or friend told the story.

Those present included Tony Larlham from Pevensey Bay. He completed a pier walk for charity earlier this year after almost dying last year when he was taken ill.

‘Roller Roy’, who has taken up roller skating to fundraise in his retirement, was also recognised at the event.

Mr Gulzar said, “I was truly taken aback by their kindness and compassion for others.”

