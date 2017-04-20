Celebrating later life at a special event

A Senior Moments event, hosted by Polegate Town Council on April 8, celebrated later life and highlighted local services for older people with a particular emphasis on staying safe and independent at home.

People enjoyed demonstrations and sample sessions of six easy to cook dishes by 2006 Masterchef winner Peter Bayless. Organisations present included: East Sussex Fire and Rescue service and their Community volunteers, who gave advice on fire safety, and health workers who offered advice on healthy eating and becoming more physically active.

