An Eastbourne woman has celebrated her 103rd birthday.

Olive Jenkins is a resident at the Polegate Care Home and she enjoyed her special day with her friends at the home and her daughter Fiona.

Olive was born in 1914 and lived through two world wars.

She grew up in South London and married her childhood sweetheart, Arnold Jenkins, in 1942. Olive and Arnold were married for 63 years.

The couple spent around 30 years living in South Africa.