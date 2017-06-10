CCTV released of robbery at Eastbourne Pier

CCTV has been released by bosses at Eastbourne Pier after brazen thieves stole thousands of pounds from a change machine in broad daylight during a Bank Holiday raid.

Four men are believed to have been involved in the robbery on Bank Holiday Monday (May 29).

They struck at 2.30pm as thousands of people were enjoying the extended weekend break.

The suspects were caught on CCTV going onto the seafront landmark, entering one of the amusement arcades close to the entrance and forcing a change machine open.

A video shows two of the men standing in front of the change machine while their accomplices force it open. The machine contained thousands of pounds in cash.

The suspects then made off towards the town centre.

The change machine holds a variety of notes and coins and dispenses change to people using the machines, which owner Abid Gulzar installed last year after he bought the pier in November 2015.

The CCTV images and video have been handed over to Sussex Police officers who are investigating.

A spokesperson at the force said, “Four men stole money from a change machine on Eastbourne Pier on Bank Holiday Monday.

“The suspects broke into the machine at about 2.30pm.

“They took two cash boxes containing about £8,000 and walked off the pier in the direction of Elms Avenue.”

Sussex Police has described three of the men as black with short black hair.

The fourth man is white with short blonde hair and was wearing a white T-shirt and blue tracksuit bottoms.

All four were wearing Adidas tracksuits, say police officers.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to contact police by emailing 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting serial 928 of 29/05.

Mr Gulzar has spoken about the robbery and said he hoped officers would catch the cuplrits.