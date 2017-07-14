Cats Protection - Andy

The Eastbourne Cats Protection store is holding a fun week and summer raffle to raise money to help local cats.

The event from Monday 17 July to Saturday 22 July at 118 Seaside and will raise cash for the charity’s Eastbourne Adoption Centre. All funds raised will help unwanted and abandoned cats whilst they wait to find loving new homes.

During the week visitors can enjoy live music, children’s games, face painting, tombola, karaoke and other attractions.

The store is also running a summer raffle with prizes ranging from family days out to having your oven professionally cleaned. Eastbourne MP Stephen Lloyd will draw the winners at 4pm on Saturday July 22.

Store Manager Gina Grinstead said: “The raffle promises to be a highlight of a really fun week and will help us care for unwanted cats.

“Thank you to all the local companies and businesses who have donated prizes.”

