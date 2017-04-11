Cat rescued after spending a week up a tree

A cat has been rescued in Eastbourne after being stuck up a tree for seven days.
The feline was stuck in the tree in St Philips Avenue.
A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called out at 10pm last night (Monday).
