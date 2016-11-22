Carers to tell their stories for project

Care for the Carers is launching a creative writing scheme to help hundreds of unpaid carers across the generations share their experiences, reflections and everyday realities – creating a valuable legacy of stories.

Thanks to a legacy donation, the charity brings in poet Evlynn Sharp as its writer in residence to get this innovative creative writing project underway.

The role of caregiving is demanding, and carers’ voices are often hidden behind a lifestyle that involves putting the needs of others first.

The charity says carers can find themselves becoming stressed, or having to cope with difficult choices such as stalling their own plans for their future, or needing to negotiate complex health and welfare regimes on behalf of others.

Jennifer Twist, chief executive officer at Care for the Carers, said, “The decision to pioneer a creative writing scheme is inspired by our work with carers who have to deal with specific pressures, concerns, anxieties – and who would welcome a way to talk about aspects of their lives.

“Carers can feel isolated or unheard so we want to offer a safe and secure atmosphere in which they can share their thoughts and feelings with others. We’re pleased Evlynn joins us as writer in residence, and she’ll use accessible techniques so carers of all ages and diversities can find a voice of self-expression and personal truth.”

Writing is a way of building strength, confidence, empowerment and connection.

The charity hopes, that as carers begin to speak out from behind their unseen lives, other people will be able to understand more about their contribution in society.

Care for the Carers is a free support service for unpaid carers.

The charity provides regular forums and events for carers, free counselling service and its Carers’ Toolkit.

To find out more about the services and writing project visit www.cftc.org.uk, call 01323 738390, email info@cftc.org.uk or visit Highlight House, St Leonard’s Road, Eastbourne.