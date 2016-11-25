Caravan owners warned to be vigilant after theft

Police are warning caravan owners after thieves struck in Stone Cross.

The cream Bailey Pageant caravan was towed away from its owner’s drive in Hamble Road, near Polegate, on Monday evening (November 21).

The incident occurred at around 8.50pm while the owners were at home.

Police en route to the address then saw just such a caravan being towed in the opposite direction.

Officers turned back to find the caravan and towing vehicle, a red and grey Mitsubishi L200 4x4 pick-up, had been abandoned with the engine still running. Poor weather prevented a more intensive search for the suspects.

It later emerged the Mitsubishi had also been stolen from Hailsham Road, Polegate.

Inspector Tony Wakefield, of the Wealden neighbourhood policing team, said, “Luckily on this occasion we were able to recover both vehicles and return them to their rightful owners.

“But it’s a timely reminder that owners of caravans and trailers should do all they can to secure them, such as with a wheel lock or clamp, as even being parked close to a house is no deterrent.

“Owners might also want to consider fitting some form of motion alarm as an added form of security.”

Anyone with information about the theft of the caravan or 4x4 is asked to contact police. Email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or phone 101, quoting serial 1321 of November 21 for the caravan theft or 356 of November 22 about the Mitsubishi theft.

Alternatively, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.