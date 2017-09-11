Car rolls over after two-vehicle collision in Eastbourne

A car has rolled over after it collided with a second vehicle on Lewes Road, Eastbourne, causing traffic delays today (Monday September 11).

Police, ambulance and fire services were called to the incident near the Thomas a Becket School where two cars collided at around 1.20pm.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said, “One vehicle rolled over with the driver caught inside.

“It appears the driver was able to exit the vehicle with minor injuries.”

Stagecoach South East bus company tweeted, “Due to the accident on Lewes Road our Loop routes are suffering delays. Apologies.”