Car rolls into ditch after two-vehicle collision in Eastbourne

A driver suffered a minor injury this morning (Thursday September 13) when their car rolled into a ditch after a two-vehicle collision in Eastbourne.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said emergency services were called to the collision between a car and a van on Edward Road at 7.45am.

The collision has caused major traffic delays between Golden Jubilee Way and Willingdon Drove.

One social media user posted this morning, “Every road is backed up, it doesn’t matter which direction you go.”