Car overturns in Friday Street crash

Two people were arrested after a car crashed and rolled on to its roof in Friday Street in the early hours of this morning (Monday).

The silver Vauxhall Zafira was initially reported to be on fire, but this was not the case and firefighters found that nobody was with the vehicle, which was on its roof in the carriageway.

Friday Street crash. Photos by Daren Beal

It had collided with two lampposts and metal railings before coming to a standstill – at which point police say the occupants escaped and ran from the vehicle.

Shortly before 4am, a 27-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman, both from Hailsham, were arrested at an address in the Langney area of Eastbourne on suspicion of driving a vehicle while unfit through drugs.

They remain in custody.

