Car blaze in Pevensey

The fire by Pevensey Bay level crossing, photo by Dan Jessup SUS-170604-091602001

Firefighters were called to a car blaze in Pevensey last night (Wednesday, April 5).

A fire engine rushed to the fire at Pevensey Bay level crossing around 8pm.

Firefighters tackling the blaze, photo by Dan Jessup SUS-170604-091551001

The crew used foam and a jet to put out the flames.

Photos by Dan Jessup.