Cancer survivor to run Beachy Head Marathon for charity

Cancer survivor John Leeson hopes to fulfil a promise to Guy’s and St Thomas’ Hospital at the Beachy Head Marathon this Saturday,

John, 59, ran the Beachy Head Marathon back in 2013 after recovering from Bowel Cancer surgery the previous year.

The cancer’s return just a month later resulted in four further surgeries over the next few years.

During this treatment, John made a promise to his surgeon that he would run the Beachy Head Marathon once he made a full recovery.

John, who is raising money for the fight against cancer said: “I will be eternally grateful to the NHS and feel I am ready to honour the promise I made to a consultant at St Thomas’s, which was that if he could ‘sort me out’, I would help raise further much needed funds for Guy’s and St Thomas’ Trust and the Chartwell Cancer Unit.

“I was told fitness contributed to 70% of my recovery after surgery and with such odds, who wouldn’t run? Hopefully I may inspire others and give hope to those facing similar challenges.”

Donations can be made at John’s fundraising page at uk.virginmoneygiving.com/johnleeson2 with funds split between the Chartwell Cancer Trust and Guy’s and St Thomas’ Trust.

The Beachy Head Marathon kicks off at 9am on Saturday 28 October from Bede’s School in Eastbourne, with first finishers from 11.45am onwards. For more information visit www.beachyheadmarathon.co.uk.