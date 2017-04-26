Can you identify woman who stole money in Eastbourne?

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a woman who fraudulently withdrew money from a bank in Eastbourne on April 1.

The incident happened at around 9.15am at Lloyds Bank in Terminus Road where the woman withdrew £145 without the account holder’s permission.

Anyone who recognises the woman should report online via https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ or call Sussex Police on 101 quoting serial 884 of 12/04.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or call 0800 555 111.