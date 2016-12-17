Can you help find missing Crawley man

There are worries that a missing dementia sufferer from Crawley may have managed to travel some distance from the town.

William Harrison, 68, left home in St James Walk about 1.20pm on Friday (December 16) to walk a short distance to have his hair cut, but he did not arrive.

He has gone missing before and on one occasion he was found in Edinburgh, where he originally came from. He has connections with York and police are concerned that he may have travelled further afield again.

He is white, 5’ 10”, with hazel eyes, short white hair and was unshaven when he went missing. He was wearing a navy blue jacket, dark blue jeans, a red striped rugby top and black shoes.

If you have seen him at any time since lunchtime on Friday, please call 101 quoting serial 815 of 16/12. If you see him, please dial 999 immediately.