Busy Eastbourne road closed this week

A large section of one of Eastbourne’s busiest roads will be closed to traffic this week.

Parts of Seaside and Seaside Road will be closed from later today.

Carriageway patching will be carried out in two phases with two separate road closures starting today (Monday October 16).

The first phase is a one-way section from Terminus Road to Cavendish Place and the second phase is from the junction with Terminus Road down to the turning into Cambridge Road.

Diversions will be in place along the seafront.