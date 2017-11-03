What's your SSI?

LinkedIn is by far most the important social network to reach out to business buyers and connect with professionals in general and thus one of the major platforms in B2B social media (and increasingly in content marketing).

How engaged are you on LinkedIn?

LinkedIn has a “Social Selling Index” (SSI), which is a numerical score that measures your engagement. Statistics show that the more engaged you are, the better your sales results will be.

What does the Social Selling Dashboard Tell You?

By checking out your SSI, you'll see how you stack up against your industry peers and your network on LinkedIn. Further, you can see how you are performing on each of the four elements of social selling -- establishing your professional brand, finding the right people, engaging with insights, and building relationships -- and track your progress over time to help you understand how you're improving. Each colour on the dashboard represents a different element of social selling, so you can see where you are strong and where you might need improvement.

Seeing how your SSI performance on LinkedIn is changing over time can help you create a benchmark for your social selling activities, set goals for where you want to be, and track your progress. It will also let you see how your ranking changes compared to your peers, keeping you motivated in your social selling efforts.

How can you Improve your SSI Score?

Establish your Professional Brand: Complete your profile with the customer in mind and become a thought leader by publishing meaningful posts. Establish your expertise in your field, by detailing your experience and accomplishments.

Find for the right people: Build your network by connecting with the most appropriate people for your business, seek second or third-degree connections as they help you create warmer introductions with prospects and leads. Identify better prospects in less time using efficient search and research tools.

Engage with Relevant Insights: Post useful relevant content by way of articles and posts to reinforce your professional brand. Discover and share conversation-

worthy updates to create and grow relationships.

Build Relationships: Strengthen your network by connecting and establishing trust with decision makers.

See how you stack up against the competition by logging in to LinkedIn and then entering the url: www.linkedin.com/sales/ssi

