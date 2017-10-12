Revealed: The top ten most expensive streets to live on in East Sussex

Ever wondered what the most sought after part of the county is? Well, property website Zoopla has now revealed the top ten most expensive addresses in East Sussex.

Topping the list for most expensive streets is Wrens Warren in Hartfield, where the average property price is £2,775,816. Brighton and Hove feature heavily in the top ten most expensive streets but it is Hartfield that is regarded as the priciest area in the county. Here is the full break-down.