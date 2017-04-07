Publicity by design at Cloud Nine PR & Marketing

Expanding PR and marketing consultancy, Cloud Nine PR and Marketing, has launched a new graphic and web design arm to its business.

Headed by Sheriden Booth, an experienced web-designer and marketer as well as creative photographer, Cloud Nine Web & Graphics has been warmly welcomed by clients.

Kate McCoy of Cloud Nine PR and Marketing said: “We’ve gone through a period of expansion in recent months and while our over-riding core expertise remains in PR and reputation management, the decision to add a design offering was an easy one. This move was driven by our clients who trust us and value our creative direction.

“For many clients this will allow for added efficiencies. For other clients we continue to work with the designers of their choice. We are a non-prescriptive business and like to work with our clients in the way that suits them.”

Cloud Nine PR and Marketing was established in 2006. It works with leading corporates throughout the UK providing expert media relations, reputation management and crisis PR support.

For more information visit www.cloudnineprandmarketing.co.uk