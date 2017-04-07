Prime Minister recognises work of inspiring Eastbourne business woman

Laura Murphy, founder of mtc2 ltd has been recognised by Prime Minister Theresa May for her work with the charitable organisation The Wayfinder Group (aka WayfinderWoman).

In a personal letter to Laura, Theresa May said: “Through ‘Wayfinder Woman’, you have created a pioneering and successful model in which inspirational women are helping others build the skills and confidence they need to realise their potential as budding entrepreneurs.”

Laura said, “It came out of the blue so it’s a great honour. Now though it's on to my next challenge, organising what seems to be becoming an annual motivational conference. This year we're focusing on STEM and how technology disrupts traditional business models and the opportunities within the field for business growth and career advancement, bringing companies and women together. With five amazing speakers including the globally acclaimed TED talks star Dame Stephanie Shirley. It's bound to be an event no one, male or female, should miss”

Talking about the honour Laura added: “Its tough volunteering and running a business. It's a choice I've made to balance what I do to earn money, to what I do to earn something that money can't buy. Try it, even if it's only an hour a week as it adds so much more to your life and enriches what you do within your professional sphere.”

The Wayfinder Group Conference is being supported by Eastbourne UnLtd Chamber of Commerce. For more information about the conference, the five incredible speakers and to access the early booking discount please visit wayfinderwoman.com/conference-2017-2/