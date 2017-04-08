ECK Bookkeeeping goes Ltd.

In October 2013, Liz Kelly made the life changing decision to start her own bookkeeping business, ECK Bookkeeping.

In order to get the business off to the right start Liz registered with Edeal (Eastbourne & District Enterprise Agency Ltd) to participate in the Barclays Ready for Business Start-up Programme.

There she attended a start-up workshop and worked with a business mentor who helped her create a business plan and gave her direction with moving her business forward.

Liz found that her biggest challenge, as with all new businesses was gaining new clients. In order to maximise her networking opportunities and meet new clients Liz joined the Eastbourne unLtd Chamber of Commerce.

Since then her business has gone from strength to strength. Her range of clients now includes plumbers, hotels, an online gift outlet, estate agents to single property landlords and she is also working at the Chamber undertaking their bookkeeping.

Due to the company’s growth, on 1st April 2017 Liz went from being a sole trader to a Ltd Company. Liz said “since starting my own business nearly four years ago, I have come a long way.

" Never did I think that one day I would be running a Ltd Company. I face new challenges every day and I am enjoying every minute of it. I would strongly recommend that if anybody is thinking of starting a business they access advice from Edeal. They have been invaluable in helping me get to where I am today”.

Since starting the business Liz has completed her AAT (Association of Accounting Technicians) and is now a licenced AAT Accountant, offering bookkeeping, payroll, VAT returns and personal tax returns.

For more information on ECK Bookkeeping visit www.eckbookkeeping.co.uk or call 07938 819750.

For more information on Edeal visit www.edeal.org.uk or call 01323 641144