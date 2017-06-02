Dominic Hill Chartered Accountants is celebrating 25 years in business.

We work for our clients and not the taxman.

We have a reputation for being dynamic and forward thinking providing practical business advice.

When Peter Hill started the business back in 1992 he was as small as you get – one man working from his one bed flat with a part time job to pay the mortgage.

So we understand cashflow, staffing and all those problems that businesses encounter because we haven’t just studied them - we have been there.

Our team includes director Mark Underdown and senior manager Natalie Ridley. In a few months, we will be welcoming our new practice manager Adam Wilkins.

We are authorised to train Chartered Accountants, Chartered Certified Accountants and Accounting Technicians and are congratulated for the standard of training that we provide. This summer we are expecting Liam Demel to qualify as Chartered Certified Accountant and Matthew Dean as Accounting Technician. Our two new trainees this year are Steve Calderon and Katy Gillham.

Our clients range from a simple Tax Return to accounts for people who want a straight talking solution to our larger clients including those from the USA, Netherlands and Malaysia.

We provide a very personal service running our bookkeeping, payroll and company formations in house so that we can really understand our clients.

We provide the latest internet cloud based accounting as we are Xero and Quickbooks online platinum certified.

We offer a free first meeting and we have free parking at our Archer House office. So why not contact us on 01323 649509 or peter@dominichill.co.uk