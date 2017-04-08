Chamber members are shaken but not stirred!

Members of the Eastbourne UnLtd Chamber of Commerce had a great evening making their own cocktails at Hudsons Bar in Eastbourne.

The evening comprised of a cocktail making class with a specially trained bartender where the members were talked through the skills of the bartender, they were shown pouring techniques and shaking methods as well as being given detailed information on various spirits enabling them to create their own unique as well as classic cocktails. There were some interesting concoctions produced and who knows, they may even appear in cocktail bars throughout the country very soon.

The highlight of the evening was when the bar was set alight. Fortunately the Chamber did not have to call the fire brigade and everybody left having had a great evening.

To celebrate a special occasion you can book your own cocktail making evening at Hudsons. For more information visit www.hudsonsbar.com