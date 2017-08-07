Bluebell welcomes Keller Kitchens to its portfolio

Bluebell Kitchen Studio would like to welcome Keller Kitchens to its portfolio.

Keller kitchens is one of the top 10 European Kitchen manufacturers and is based in Holland.

Established in 1935 the company has gone from strength to strength and now manufacturer more than two million units per year in its state-of-the-art factory.

The reason Bluebell Kitchen Studio has chosen Keller Kitchens as a partner is because they both believe in the same high standards and that its customers should have a choice of quality and service.

Bluebell can now offer kitchens that can be made to measure throughout the range with over 1900 colour choices.

Although Bluebell still offer bespoke handmade kitchens and more than 100 different kitchen styles, the quality and competitive pricing of Keller Kitchens with exclusive dealer facilities means that they can offer customers choice, quality and something different.

To make an appointment to visit the showroom or arrange a visit to your home please call us on 01424 539552 or email bluebellkitchenstudio@yahoo.co.uk

https://www.kellerkitchens.com/en/home

https://www.bluebellkitchenstudio.co.uk/