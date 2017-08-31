Bus stops on the move in Eastbourne town centre

Parking in Gildredge Road has been banned as bus stops are relocated there temporarily.

Three bus stops are being moved temporarily from Terminus Road to enable essential work to be carried out for the Eastbourne Arndale Centre extension.

The bus stops will be moved from Monday (September 3) so that a stormwater drain in Terminus Road can be diverted as part of the extension work to provide new shops, restaurants and a cinema.

In addition, parking bays in Gildredge Road will be suspended so that traffic can continue to flow freely during the six-week period when work will take place.

The work is being carried out after full consultation with East Sussex County Council, so it will be completed long before the Christmas period.

The parking bay suspension comes in from Monday and will last until mid-October.