Bus company offers support to Eastbourne Pride

Eastbourne’s Pride celebrations will now have the support of Brighton and Hove buses.

The company has made a donation to Eastbourne Pride and will provide transport to the event from Eastbourne Railway Station and Brighton.

Managing director Martin Harris said, “We’re very proud to be supporting the Pride Festival in Eastbourne.

“We have a long history of supporting diversity across sexual orientation, gender, race and ethnicity, improving services for disabled people, and welcoming refugees.

“We have supported Brighton Pride for many years so the opportunity to help along the coast at Eastbourne is one we are delighted to make the most of.”

Eastbourne Pride, whose organiser Betty Gallacher is a former bus driver, is on Saturday, July 22, in Princes Park.

A parade will start at 12.30pm at Langney Point and head to the park for seven hours of music and celebrations, organisers say.

A party from 9pm on Eastbourne Pier will see the fun continue into the night.

The bus service is anticipating a busy day with the number 12 bus scheduled to run every 10 minutes from Brighton to Eastbourne.

There will also be a shuttle bus between Eastbourne Railway Station and the Pride venue for a flat fee with half the proceeds going to Eastbourne Pride.

Betty Gallacher said, “This is the first Eastbourne Pride and we are really excited. It’s going to be good and we expect thousands will be coming over for the day from Brighton so the buses will be key in this.”