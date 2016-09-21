Burst water main hits Hailsham homes

Homes in Hailsham may be without water this morning (Wednesday) after a mains pipe burst.

South East Water say homes in the BN27 postcode - including Hailsham and Herstmonceux - could be experiencing low water pressure or have no water at all as a result of the burst, which happened sometime before 7.30am.

Engineers are on the scene and are working to fix the burst pipe.

