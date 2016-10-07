Burst main that left Eastbourne residents without water is fixed

A burst main which left residents without water was fixed in the early hours of this morning (Friday, October 7).

The main, which burst on Hazelwood Avenue at around 2pm yesterday, caused water supply issues for houses across Hampden Park.

Around nine properties had no water and a number of residents were left with low water pressure until the pipe was repaired at 1.30am today.

A spokesperson for South East Water said, “An eight-inch water main in Hazelwood Avenue, Eastbourne, burst at approximately 2.15pm on Thursday and a technician attended site immediately to undertake repairs.

“Water was re-routed around the underground network of pipes and work began to repair the burst water main.

“Unfortunately during repairs a power cable was damaged near to the burst so we worked closely with the local power company who sent a team to make the area safe before the repair could be carried out.

“After the repair was completed at 1.30am on Friday (October 7), the water main was slowly re-filled to ensure it did not burst again.

“During the repair approximately nine properties had no water but bottled water was available for any customers without water.”

Ann Seach, Distribution Manager at South East Water, said, “We would like to thank those people affected for their patience while we carried out this emergency repair and we are sorry for any disruption.

“Unfortunately emergencies like this do happen from time to time. We have 540 million litres of water a day being transported around 9,000 miles of underground pipeline.

“There are also six million joints which have to withstand high pressure 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Inevitably sometimes these pipes and connections fail.

“We have a dedicated team of leak technicians who are out and about all the time looking for leaks and bursts on our network.

“However we are always grateful to our customers who alert us to problems so we can deal with them quickly. Our Leakline number is 0333 000 3330 or Tweet us @sewateruk.”

Photograph by Axel Taylor.

